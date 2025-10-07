Deliver the last pizza of the day in A Pizza Delivery when it launches early in November

At a time when big games often feel heavily focus-group tested and somewhat lacking in identity, you can always count on indie developers to come up with surprising products. Take A Pizza Delivery, for example.

Here, you have to deliver the last pizza of the day, which of course isn't as easy as you might think, but rather an adventure with new friends, strange stories, and an ever changing world. Now, publisher Dolores Entertainment has announced that the release date is approaching, and the game has a premiere date set.

A Pizza Delivery will be released on November 7 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox - and we also have a new trailer to share. Check out this seemingly strange adventure below.