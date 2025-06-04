Delisted Super Mario 3D All-Stars has been updated for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

There are a lot of games that are seeing improvements and changes to ensure that they run better on the Nintendo Switch 2. One quite surprising game that is being enhanced with a patch is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and it's surprising because of the fact that the game was delisted and is now unavailable to snag unless you already have it in your collection.

On the Nintendo Support page, we can see that the game has been updated so that it runs better on the Switch 2. This comes in Ver. 1.1.2, and as for what it does exactly, we're told:

"Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2."

That's particularly indescriptive, but a reasonable guess is that this will enable the game to run and perform a tad better on the successor system that launches around the world tomorrow, on June 5.