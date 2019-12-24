Delibird Max Raid battles available in Pokémon Sword/Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield are celebrating the holiday season with a new Max Raid battle featuring the games unofficial holiday mascot Delibird. The Ice/Flying type will have its signature attack 'Present' with each catch, this move is unpredictable with results ranging from mass damage attacks or could even heal the target.

Players who defeat Delibird in the Raid battles will also be gifted with extra candies as a special reward during the event. Delibird will also appear more frequently in the Wild Area and can be found in any den, so be sure to check all spires for the festive holiday bird.

The event will be running until December 25th so be sure to grab yourself a special Delibird before it's gone.

What do you think of Pokemons latest event?