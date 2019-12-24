Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Delibird Max Raid battles available in Pokémon Sword/Shield

From now until December 25th players will be able to encounter Delibird in all parts of the wild area and in raid battles.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are celebrating the holiday season with a new Max Raid battle featuring the games unofficial holiday mascot Delibird. The Ice/Flying type will have its signature attack 'Present' with each catch, this move is unpredictable with results ranging from mass damage attacks or could even heal the target.

Players who defeat Delibird in the Raid battles will also be gifted with extra candies as a special reward during the event. Delibird will also appear more frequently in the Wild Area and can be found in any den, so be sure to check all spires for the festive holiday bird.

The event will be running until December 25th so be sure to grab yourself a special Delibird before it's gone.

What do you think of Pokemons latest event?

Pokémon Sword/Shield

Related texts

Pokémon Sword/ShieldScore

Pokémon Sword/Shield
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"Sword/Shield innovates by having one foot resting in the essence of what makes the Pokémon universe what it is today, while having the other dipped into new waters."



Loading next content