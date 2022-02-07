Cookies

Deleted tweet suggests that Disney+ Kenobi show will be landing in May 2022

It looks like we won't have to wait too long until the show begins streaming.

It's been a long time since we last got to see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen starring in a Star Wars production, but fortunately, the Disney+ series Kenobi is looking to put an end to that when it lands on the streaming service. But when will it premiere you ask? Well a recently deleted tweet by Disney exec Brandon San Giovanni suggests that this May will be the date.

The tweet reads, "Our very own Obi-Wan wi[ll] be saying "hello, there," on Disney+... May 2022."

The tweet has since been deleted with San Giovanni's Twitter account becoming private, however to add fire to the rumour, The Hollywood Reporter has since stated in its newsletter that its own sources "corroborates the rumour".

There's no mention of an exact date, but May 4 is Star Wars Day, so that seems like a pretty good assumption as to when the series will premiere.

With this being said, perhaps we'll get to learn more about Kenobi once the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett releases on Wednesday.

