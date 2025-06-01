Del Toro brings Frankenstein to Life in new Netflix teaser

Here we finally have the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited Frankenstein — and it's nothing short of a gothic feast for the eyes. Oscar Isaac stars as the brilliant yet arrogant Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi (who replaced Andrew Garfield) portrays the monster in a role that already looks destined to become iconic. Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance round out the star-studded cast.

Del Toro has been working on this interpretation for over 25 years — and it shows. The teaser is brimming with his signature style: blood-red angels, flickering lights, and a haunting sense of melancholic dread. This is an emotional take on Mary Shelley's classic, with the creator-creation relationship placed squarely at the center. The film is set to premiere on Netflix in November 2025. If the teaser is anything to go by, this could be one of the most unforgettable cinematic experiences of the year.

Are you looking forward to Frankenstein?