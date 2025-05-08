Defending champions Boston Celtics hanging from a thread in NBA semi-finals

HQ

Boston Celtic, 2nd in regular season in the East and defending the NBA championship ring, are in a very precarious position in the Conference semi-finals, with two back to back defeats against New York Knicks (3rd in the regular season). The last one, last night, losing 90-91. They are trailing behind 2-0, but there's still time to turn the situation around: it is a best of seven games.

However, it will be specially complicated because Celtics has lost their two first home games, at the TD Garden in Boston. And they know that winning at the Madison Square Garden, for the next couple of matchdays on Saturday and Monday, will be extremely difficult for a team that is giving serious doubts, and went from leading that match by 20 points, 73-53, to losing by one point.

According to NBA stats, only a 7.3% of NBA playoffs since 1956 have been overturned when they were losing 2-0. A similar feat needs to happen for Cleveland Cavaliers, who after a tremendous 64 wins - 18 defeats record in the regular season, are also losing 2-0 to Indiana Pacers, fourth in the regular season.