Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns announced for modern platforms

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One of the Amiga's most iconic titles is making a comeback. The classic strategy game Defender of the Crown—which was first released in 1986—is now getting a remaster to celebrate the series' 40th anniversary. The new version is simply titled Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns and will be released for PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

Defender of the Crown was a visual spectacle (almost) without equal when it was released back in the day, with a format that could best be described as an interactive movie. At least, that's how many of us experienced it back then.

According to developer Black Tower Basement, the new version will retain the same feel while modernizing some parts of the experience. Players will be able to choose between three different modes: Retro, Classic, and Kingdom. Retro is exactly what it sounds like—an almost completely untouched version of the original with minor quality improvements. Classic updates the graphics and gameplay, while Kingdom Mode offers something that almost resembles a roguelike.

The premise, however, remains the same. England is in turmoil following the king's death, and as the player, your mission is to gather armies, conquer territories, and wipe out the rivals vying for the throne. An exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but the game is expected to launch sometime later this year.

Did you play Defender of the Crown back in the day, and will you be picking up this new version?