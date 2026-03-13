Defender of the Crown is back to deliver medieval entertainment

If you, like myself, happen to be unreasonably old and have been gaming since childhood, chances are you remember the masterful Amiga title Defender of the Crown. It was a huge success and was converted to several formats, not least Atari ST, Jaguar, and NES.

Defender of the Crown is about taking control of medieval Britain, where we took on the roles of one of four Saxons: Cedric of Rotherwood, Geoffrey Longsword, Wolfric the Wild, or the very own Wilfred of Ivanhoe. Then it was a matter of gradually conquering the opponents' castles in a mixture of gameplay, strategy, and mini-games. It was a veritable medieval feast with all the trimmings, including tournaments, damsels in distress, and catapults. Not to mention Robin Hood, who made an appearance.

So why this history lesson? Well, because Defender of the Crown - which turns 40 in 2026 - is now making a comeback. The new game is called Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns and will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X. Black Tower Basement is responsible for development, with Nordcurrent Labs as publisher.

We don't know exactly when it will be released, but it will be sometime this year at least. Below you will find the first screenshots and the first trailer for Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns.