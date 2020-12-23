Defeat the Kraken in new The Falconeer update

You're watching Advertisements

One of the new games that was launched along Xbox Series S and X was The Falconeer. We liked the originality of it, but found it to have too many flaws to aspire for our higher grades. Fortunately, Tomas Sala is continuing his work on the game and has now shared a teaser for the next major update.

It is called The Kraken, and as you might assume, sea monsters play a big part this time. The Kraken can be downloaded right away and is free of charge. It also has improvements the community has asked for like better combat and smarter AI. Take a look at the trailer below, and don't forget to check out our review.