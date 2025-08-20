Deer & Boy will launch on PC and consoles in 2026

Gamescom is in full swing and that means that several exciting shows are also happening. One such example is the Future Games Show, which has just concluded and which featured an update from developer LifeLine Games about the upcoming Deer & Boy.

We have just been told that Deer & Boy will be looking to launch as soon as 2026, and not just on PC either, as the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1.

For those unfamiliar with Deer & Boy, this game revolves around a young lad who has run away from home and a fawn that form an unlikely bond and team up to travel together in a bid to escape their current realities. As time progresses and the story advances, the once frightened fawn grows into a powerful deer that can even help the boy overcome obstacles and aid in his growth into an adult.

Speaking about Deer & Boy, game director Jayson Houdet expressed: "To everyone who's shown love for Deer & Boy, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means the world to see so many of you touched by the little glimpse we've shared. We feel the weight of your expectations, and we're pouring everything we have into bringing our vision to life, and sharing something truly meaningful with you."

There is not yet a firm date as to when Deer & Boy will actually launch in 2026, but you can see the latest trailer for the game below.