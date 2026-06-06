Deer & Boy to launch on PC and consoles this June

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If you are looking ahead to the summer and notice that it's a tad barren and lacking release dates, we have some positive news to share as revealed at the Wholesome Games Showcase.

Developer Lifeline Studio popped up to talk a little more about its narrative cinematic adventure project, Deer & Boy, specifically to share the firm launch date for the title, with this being rather soon.

Deer & Boy will be coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on June 23, meaning you'll be able to hop in and play the game in its entirety in less than three weeks time.

Catch some new images of Deer & Boy below.