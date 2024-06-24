DeepCool may shutdown due to US sanctions

HQ

The war in Ukraine seems to get a surprising casualty, as DeepCool, a very well known maker of cooling solutions, fans, cases and power supplies, seems to be shutting down in the US, their biggest market as far as we are aware, due to selling products worth more than a million dollars to two Russian companies from their Beijing main firm. The company has otherwise mainly been known to make extremely efficient air and liquid coolers at much more affordable prices than most others in the industry.

It appears on a large list of companies published by the US government that have been caught selling "export controlled items" to Russia. DeepCool is as many other PC hardware companies owned and operated by a Chinese company, but is one of the few that actually operates their own factory. While the exact products aren't known at the time of writing, the two named Russian Companies, OOO Novyi Ai Ti Project and Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Taskom are both known to support Russian war effort, the first being manufacturing computer and security equipment, the latter being a freight company.

DeepCool US is de facto blocked from doing any business with their parent company in China, and are thus expected to close down, as any US resident is prohibited to engage with them, as well as ending all after sales support. American retailers are also expected to delist all DeepCool products. When the story initially broke, several major PC hardware outlets in the US still had DeepCool products, but they all seem to have been delisted.