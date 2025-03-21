Deep Silver releases new Metal Eden trailer and announces demo for April 8

HQ

Reikon Games and Deep Silver last night at the Future Game Show Spring Showcase unveiled a new trailer for Metal Eden, their sci-fi first-person shooter in which humanity has transcended the limits of flesh and become immortal through robots. The game is scheduled for global release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 6 May, but we also got some good news yesterday with the announcement of a demo available indefinitely from 8 April.

This demo includes Metal Eden Missions 0 and 1 where we are introduced to the basic systems of the game, as well as the first glimpses into the story of ASKA, its protagonist.

If you want to see what Metal Eden has in store for you, check out the trailer below.