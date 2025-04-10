Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will leave Early Access in September

HQ

Back when Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor first made its debut on Steam as an Early Access game, we had already taken a look and were absolutely entranced by its fun and enjoyable gameplay loop. Now, around 18 months later, developer Funday Games is getting ready to take the game out of Early Access and launch it in its "complete" 1.0 state.

This was affirmed at the Triple-i Intiative showcase, where the firm 1.0 launch date was mentioned as September 17. On this date, we can expect a much more complete version of the game to make its arrival, with this including all four major updates that have been introduced during the Early Access phase, and additional content that the developer is yet to comment on.

Speaking about wrapping up Early Access, Funday producer Jacob Laurits Besenbacher Kjeldsen stated, "After a year of hard work, we are excited to finally bring a fully realised Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor to players around the world. Our dedicated community has been instrumental in making this happen, helping us shape the game it is today and being involved in activities such as our Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Ultimate Challenge Invitational. It's been a fantastic journey and we can't wait to show you what we have cooked up for the 1.0 launch."

Check out the 1.0 launch date trailer below.