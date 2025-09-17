Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Visions of Mana and Black Ops 7 beta coming to Game Pass

HQ

At the beginning of the month, Microsoft spoiled Game Pass subscribers with the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong, and one might think that it would be difficult to follow up on that. Whether they have succeeded or not is up to each and everyone to decide, but there are certainly some really great titles in store. Here's what we can expect, and when (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Standard at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Standard):



RoadCraft (Cloud and Xbox Series S/X) - Today



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Xbox) - Today**



For the King II (Xbox) - Today**



Overthrown (Game Preview) (Xbox Series S/X) - Today**



Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today*



Frostpunk 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series S/X) - September 18*



Wobbly Life (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 18



Hades (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 19



Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) - September 22*



Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 23*



Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 25



Visions of Mana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 25



Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 30



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Early Access (PC and Xbox Series S/X) - October 7*

Sopa - Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 7



As usual, there's also extra content included as free perks, and the second half of September offers things like the Rogueteers Re-Supply Pack for Terminull Brigade and the Jäger Covert Set for Rainbow Six: Siege - something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

However, it's not all good news, as four games are leaving the service on September 30 (which mainly affects Ryu Hayabusa fans), but you get a nice discount on them until then if you want to keep any.