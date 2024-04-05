Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has shipped a million units

HQ

Ghost Ship Publishing and developer Funday Games has revealed that the Deep Rock Galactic auto-shooter spinoff title, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, has already surpassed the one million shipped units milestone.

Ever since the game debuted as an Early Access project in February, tons of players have flocked to it to try it for themselves. With that in mind, the milestone is being celebrated by sharing a bunch of data about player tendencies and general statistics.

This includes revealing that over 13.6 million hours have been played, over 9 billion gold and 3 billion Nitra has been mined, 131 million supply drops called, 6.6 million Dreadnoughts slain but with 13.3 million dwarves killed in the process, and that only 3.7% of all players have beat a Hazard 5 mission.

You can check out the full infographic below, and even see our thoughts on the Early Access game right here.