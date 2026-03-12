Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core enters Early Access on the 20th of May

HQ

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, the roguelite spinoff coming from Ghost Ship Games, Ghost Ship Publishing, and Coffee Stain Publishing, has an Early Access release date. As revealed at tonight's Future Games Show spring showcase, the game is going to be available for players on Steam this May.

With mine sites cut off from the outside world, players will have to delve deep into these abandoned facilities and fight off the monsters and horrors that are trying to claim them for themselves. You and your buddies will become Reclaimers, elite dwarven security personnel, with a set of five classes to show your Reclaimer specialisation.

The Guardian, Spotter, Falconer, Slicer, and Retcon all have their own strengths and unique abilities. However, you don't start at your maximum potential. This is a roguelite after all, and so you'll be upgrading your gear and abilities over time as you level up.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is available to wishlist now and comes to Steam Early Access on the 20th of May.