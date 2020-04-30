Deep Rock Galactic release date announced

Ghost Ship Games is bringing deep space mining operations to PC and Xbox One on May 13 with the release of its space miner/shooter Deep Rock Galactic, the developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing announced just recently. The 1-4 player experience has players exploring, mining and fighting their way through deep space as one of four unique classes with an arsenal of gadgets and weapons at their disposal.

