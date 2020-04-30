Cookies

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic release date announced

Ghost Ship Games' shooter Deep Rock Galactic is set to release on PC and Xbox One in May.

Ghost Ship Games is bringing deep space mining operations to PC and Xbox One on May 13 with the release of its space miner/shooter Deep Rock Galactic, the developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing announced just recently. The 1-4 player experience has players exploring, mining and fighting their way through deep space as one of four unique classes with an arsenal of gadgets and weapons at their disposal.

Take a look at the new trailer below.

Are you ready to head into space on May 13?

