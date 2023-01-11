Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Children of Silentown
      Deep Rock Galactic

      Deep Rock Galactic Passes 5.5 Million Units Sold

      A lot of dwarves are adventuring in space.

      Despite releasing back in 2018, 2022 has proven to be Deep Rock Galactic's most successful year yet. Ghost Ship Games, the developer behind the co-op title, has released a bunch of information in a review post on Steam.

      As well as the figure of over 5.5 million units being sold, which marks 2.3 million units sold in 2022 alone, we found out that over 25,000 years have been spent by players collectively on Deep Rock Galactic since launch.

      Over 500,000 people also spent over 100 hours on the game in 2022, and the overall user base has almost tripled since 2019. It just goes to show that a game's peak might not necessarily happen soon after launch.

      We've seen this with another game on Steam recently, as Red Dead Redemption 2 has also managed to pull in a new peak concurrent player count despite having been on the platform for over 3 years.

