Deep Rock Galactic is set to receive themed seasons and a free Performance Pass

Some pretty drastic changes are right on the horizon for co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic. The Xbox console exclusive is set to receive its first themed season and a new free Performance Pass as part of an update on November 4.

Season 01 will feature a new mission type called Industrial Sabotage and four new weapons. Industrial Sabotage is said to be a heist-like mission where players battle it out against a rival corporation that is competing for resources on Hoxxes. During these missions, players will track down their rivals' Data Vault and try and escape with the valuable Data Rack inside. This won't be an easy task though, as an imposing robot known as The Caretaker will stand in your path.

The Performance Pass functions just like a typical battle pass that we've seen in countless other titles. It includes 100 levels of unlocks, and by leveling up players can obtain new beards, helmets, pixe axe parts, and paint jobs. To advance through these levels, you'll need to earn performance points by completing daily challenges that are accessed through the Season Terminal.

Soren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games said: "We have been crafting the Performance Pass to bring Deep Rock Galactic to the next stage of its evolution since the start of 2021, and we couldn't be more excited to finally bring it to fans. This represents our commitment to continuing to bring live-service content to players, and creating the best multiplayer experience that they have come to expect from us. This is just the start, and we can't wait to get started on this next chapter!"

You can take a look at the trailer for Season 01 in the video above.