Deep Rock Galactic is now a 10-million seller

To say that Deep Rock Galactic has never been more popular might actually be quite accurate. Developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing has affirmed that the title has now surpassed 10 million sold copies, and the really impressive part about reaching that milestone is that it hasn't even dragged itself across the line.

In 2024 alone, Deep Rock Galactic managed to ship over 1.9 million units, showing that even though it launched fully back in 2020, the game is still managing to draw in tons of fans and keep them entertained too.

This is further proved by a slate of data that was provided to mark the milestone. While you can see the massive infographic below, some of the interesting statistics include how the game is now the 21st best-reviewed game on Steam of all-time, and that the average player tends to spend over 48 hours playing the title, showing that it has great player retention.

