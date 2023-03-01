Deep Rock Galactic is getting a single-player spin-off

HQ

Ghost Ship Publishing has announced three new titles coming to Steam Early Access, which will mark the company's first games to be published under its banner.

The first of the three games is Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a single-player auto-shooter based in the same universe as the original Deep Rock Galactic. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is set to be released later this year.

SpellRogue is a dice-based roguelike with deck building mechanics, and is the second game being launched by Ghost Ship Publishing. The third and final game is DarkSwarm, a 4-player co-op top-down action game.

"We are super excited to reveal our first three titles as a publisher," said Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games. "Each developer and project has their individual origin story, but they all have open development, flexible game design, and consumer-friendly business models in common. It all fits perfectly with our goals for Ghost Ship Publishing."

Ghost Ship Publishing was only revealed last month, but it seems the team behind Deep Rock Galactic have a long-term plan for creating new and interesting indie titles.

