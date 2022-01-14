Cookies

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic has over 10 million players

It was at 4 million players two months ago.

The Danish megahit Deep Rock Galactic reached three million sold copies just two months ago, plus one million users coming from Xbox Game Pass. Now the developers has announced in a press release, that the game has in fact reached over 10 million players.

So what's the secret sauce for this massive increase. Well, as we previously have reported, it was one of three games included with PlayStation Plus this month, which was also the official release for Sony console. Thanks to the influx of PlayStation gamers, it increased with a whopping six million gamers.

Søren Lundgaard, who is both founder and boss of Ghost Ship Games, had this to say regarding this impressive milestone:

"The way Deep Rock Galactic has always been developed is directly with the community. We are a small team, undertaking a huge console launch so it is amazing to have the community working with us every step of the way, and we can't wait to show off what we are going to give back to them in Season 2 this Spring!"

Deep Rock Galactic

Thanks MSN

