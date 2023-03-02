Deep Rock Galactic has a new update to celebrate its 5th anniversary

HQ

Ghost Ship Games has recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of its hit co-op title, Deep Rock Galactic, and has given players a nostalgic update to coincide with the celebrations.

To commemorate the fifth anniversary, players can now enter a Legacy edition of Deep Rock Galactic and get new cosmetic items. The Legacy edition takes players back to when the game first launched in 2018, which could be a novel experience for many, as Deep Rock Galactic has enjoyed quite the boom of players in the years since it was first released.

Looking to the future, plans for Deep Rock Galactic's Season 04 were also unveiled, which is set to be revealed later this year.

You can check out all the information from the anniversary celebrations here.