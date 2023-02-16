Deep Rock Galactic developers launch new publishing arm

HQ

Ghost Ship Games, the developer behind the hit co-op game Deep Rock Galactic, is branching out into publishing. This major expansion was announced today, and is largely thanks to the overwhelming success of Deep Rock Galactic.

Deep Rock Galactic has only seen its userbase increase massively in the years since it first release, and is looking towards its fifth anniversary. Ghost Ship Publishing looks to support indie developers like Ghost Ship Games, with an emphasis on the Danish games industry.

"Becoming a publisher is a way for us to give a bit back to the industry, and to help lift up both the Danish gaming scene and other small developers like ourselves across the globe. Our goal is to assist fellow developers with funding and marketing expertise, while also helping them establish a solid business. Founding a publishing brand is a passion project for us, and we are very excited to make this a reality," said Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games.

Ghost Ship Publishing is set to announce upcoming titles on the 2nd of March, which coincides with the celebrations for Deep Rock Galactic's 5th anniversary. Speaking about the expansion,

Mikkel Martin Pedersen, CCO of Ghost Ship Games says "starting a publishing company is a natural next step for Ghost Ship. We love games and the success of Deep Rock Galactic has now enabled us to help other developers create theirs. We can't wait to get started."