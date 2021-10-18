Deep Rock Galactic age-rated for PlayStation

HQ

The Danish developer Ghost Ship Games and the Swedish publisher Coffee Stain Publishing got a huge hit with Deep Rock Galactic, a PvE multiplayer game in which up to four space Dwarves get to explore procedurally generated cave systems with fully destructible environments. After a long time as an Early Access title, it was released officially in May last year for PC and Xbox.

Now it seems like more formats will get to join the fun as Deep Rock Galactic has been age-rated for PlayStation 4 and 5 in Taiwan. This is a common way of new games and alternate versions leaking and is generally very reliable. We assume a formal announcement isn't too far off.

