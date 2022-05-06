Deep Pink Xbox controller announced

HQ

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if Kirby swallowed an Xbox controller? Well... neither have we, but we think we have a pretty good idea now as Microsoft has announced a Deep Pink Xbox controller.

It's pretty much what you imagine, but very, very pink. The US version is priced $64.99 and it's already available to order over there. We assume European prices and a store page for our part of the world will be launched soon. Until then, check out this beauty below.