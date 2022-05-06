Cookies

news

Deep Pink Xbox controller announced

It's very, very pink.

HQ

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if Kirby swallowed an Xbox controller? Well... neither have we, but we think we have a pretty good idea now as Microsoft has announced a Deep Pink Xbox controller.

It's pretty much what you imagine, but very, very pink. The US version is priced $64.99 and it's already available to order over there. We assume European prices and a store page for our part of the world will be launched soon. Until then, check out this beauty below.

