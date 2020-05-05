Deemo II is now available for pre-registration on Android

Deemo II, a rhythm-action game from Rayark Games is now available for pre-registration on Google Play (no word about iOS version yet). It's accompanied by a concept video telling us about the story of the game, which Rayark describes:

"When music plays, the sun shall stay."

A girl with flowers growing on her head and an incredible white being with a human form── Deemo. As a melody issues forth from the center of the train station, the rain gradually stops, and the sky clears up once again.

In the endless pouring rain, the two of them search the fantasy kingdom for a hope that will save the world.

The developers have yet to show gameplay, but the original is a great rhythm game with fantastic and stunning visuals. So you can expect more of the same from the sequel.

