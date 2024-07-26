Dedicated fans are currently converting GTA III to Dreamcast

HQ

As we all know, the iconic Grand Theft Auto III began its run on the Sega Dreamcast and for the first seven months of development, the game (which changed the entire action genre) was supposed to be released exclusively for the Dreamcast. However, this was changed when it became clear that Sega's chalk-white 32-bit machine was selling too poorly, so Rockstar decided to change its strategy and develop its game for PlayStation 2 instead. Now, however, a couple of clever and dedicated GTA III fans have started converting the title to Dreamcast and modder SKMP now announces that he has also received extra help from Frogbull, who has previously done some popular fan conversions to Dreamcast. Here you can see a video of GTA III to DC, although it seems to hack a bit and contain hysterical amounts of texture cracks. "Grand Theft Auto III for the Sega Dreamcast - Unmodded Console Version and more!"