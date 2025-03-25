Dedicated clusters and anti-cheat measures: All about UFL for PC

HQ

At the time, the announcement of a new football video game came as a breath of fresh air. UFL burst onto the market as an alternative to the fledgling project to convert PES to the free-to-play eFootball platform (which is finally taking good shape) and as EA FC attempted to revamp the traditional FIFA model of a major annual release. In its full version, UFL landed on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles, and Xbox Series X/S a few months ago, in December 2024, and the free-to-play component made many players want to try it out.

We reported on the upcoming PC version a few months ago, but now we were able to chat with Alexander Bogomolskiy, head of publishing at Strikerz Inc., who explained the process the title is going through, and more importantly, its upcoming arrival on PC. "This week we're going to start a small closed alpha on Steam", Bogomolskiy explained about the test that started a few days ago. "But you know, when it's alpha, it's soon to be beta, and hopefully, we'll be releasing the game to any PC enthusiast soon".

Keyboard and mouse controls and anti-cheat on UFL

We asked him for some details about the PC version, to find out if there will be many changes compared to the console version, and he confirmed that it is basically the same. "It's not going to add anything to the gameplay, the content or anything at all. The only difference is that players will have keyboard and mouse control options", although he warned that the controls are similar to those in other football games.

In addition, the man from Strikerz Inc. explained the dedicated cluster system. "This makes it almost impossible to use any kind of cheats, which is very important for future PC players". Their goal is to make the game comfortable to play online and the use of clusters is a breakthrough that also serves to minimise lag.

Finally, Bogomolskiy recalls the changes they try to implement in each new version with a philosophy of continuous development. "We try to release a big update every six to eight weeks, to improve everything to do with controls, AI, logic, animations.... This is the way to the horizon, to improve month by month".

If you want to know more about the sports title, you can watch the three-part, locally-subtitled interview between these lines.

