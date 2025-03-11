Deconstructeam and Selkie Harbour join forces to announce their first self-published joint project, Many Nights a Whisper

Deconstructeam, the famed Spanish indie studio known for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood and The Red Strings Club, has announced in collaboration with fellow Spanish indie studio Selkie Harbour the self-publication of their joint project Many Nights a Whisper. Following their traditional departure from more commercial gameplay and throwing themselves into experimentation, Many Nights a Whisper is a short, thoughtful and interactive adventure about dreams, pressure and expectations in which a young girl must make a perfect bow shot.

"During the day, train with your slingshot and engage your mentor in warm, intimate conversations. By night, listen to the citizens at the Wall of Confessions, weigh their whispers and decide whether to grant their wishes," the press release states. This is not the first project that the two Valencia-based studios have worked on together, but it is the first to be self-published on Steam, and is expected to be released this spring.

You can watch the Many Nights a Whisper announcement trailer below.