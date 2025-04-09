Declan Rice explains how he scored the second free kick against Real Madrid: "what have I got to lose?'

HQ

Declan Rice was the absolute protagonist during last night's Arsenal thrashing against Real Madrid, scoring two of the three goals, both of them by free kicks. The English defensive midfielder had never scored a free kick in his career, but yesterday he nailed his two attempts, becoming also the first player in history to score two free-kicks in the same Champions League knockout stage game.

"To be honest with you, I'm not used to all of this praise and media and just people saying how good the free-kicks were", said the 25-year-old player, quoted on Arsenal's website. "I've seen them back a few times now but I think I'll be up watching it all night. It's an incredible moment".

Rice explained that scoring his first gave him the confidence to try the second one just 12 minutes later. "I just thought, 'why not? What have I got to lose?". His effort not only gave Arsenal a huge lead before the second leg, but also made history in the Champions League.

"In a few years' time this will really hit me that what I've done tonight was really special", he added, quoted on BBC, although he also doesn't take anything for granted yet and say they have to take it one game at a time. "Even if we're 3-0 up, the individual quality they have is scary. At the Bernabeu special things happen for them."