Deck-building roguelike Monster Train set to release this year

Good Shepherd Entertainment and Shiny Shoe have teamed up to bring us the new and exciting deck-building roguelike, Monster Train. The game will have players going about their playtime being strategic with there playstyle as they take a train down to the pits of hell.

Set to release in Q2 2020, Monster Train looks to be a fun new addition to mashup genre, with multiple ways to customise one's tactics, online multiplayer and a vast array of unique gameplay options.

Hell has frozen over and everyone is relying on you to protect the last Pyre from the Heavens as you attempt to bring the flame back to Hell once again. Monster Train brings with it a whole new element of strategy to the genre with three playfields needing to be protected at all times, this will put your strategic prowess to the test to see if you have what it takes to be the saviour of Hell.

Monster Train will be having a closed PC beta during February and will allow players to experience the game before its full release later in the year. Click the following link to sign up to the closed beta. <www.TheMonsterTrain.com>

