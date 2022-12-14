Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

December's additions to the PlayStation Plus catalogue have been announced

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, WWE 2K22 and Far Cry 5 are among the latest additions.

In recent months Sony has been busy beefing up their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue with exciting titles for their members to play.

Now they have announced the latest batch of games, and there is plenty to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry and Middle Earth titles are among the highlights.

The following games will be available for members of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium starting December 20:


  • Far Cry 5 | PS4

  • Far Cry New Dawn | PS4

  • Far Cry Primal | PS4

  • Mortal Shell | PS4, PS5

  • Judgment | PS4, PS5

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4

  • Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4

  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War | PS4

  • The Pedestrian | PS4, PS5

  • Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5

  • Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4

  • Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, PS5

  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition | PS4

  • Worms W.M.D | PS4

  • The Escapists 2 | PS4

  • WWE 2K22 | PS4 (Available from January 3, 2023)

For subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium there is as always a little extra in the form of older games that can be streamed on your PS4 or PS5. This month's classics are:


  • Ridge Racer 2 | PSP

  • Heavenly Sword | PS3

  • Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus | PS1

  • Pinball Heroes | PSP

