December's additions to the PlayStation Plus catalogue have been announced

HQ

In recent months Sony has been busy beefing up their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue with exciting titles for their members to play.

Now they have announced the latest batch of games, and there is plenty to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry and Middle Earth titles are among the highlights.

The following games will be available for members of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium starting December 20:



Far Cry 5 | PS4



Far Cry New Dawn | PS4



Far Cry Primal | PS4



Mortal Shell | PS4, PS5



Judgment | PS4, PS5



Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4



Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4



Middle-Earth: Shadow of War | PS4



The Pedestrian | PS4, PS5



Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5



Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4



Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, PS5



Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition | PS4



Worms W.M.D | PS4



The Escapists 2 | PS4



WWE 2K22 | PS4 (Available from January 3, 2023)



For subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium there is as always a little extra in the form of older games that can be streamed on your PS4 or PS5. This month's classics are: