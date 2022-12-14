December's additions to the PlayStation Plus catalogue have been announced

In recent months Sony has been busy beefing up their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue with exciting titles for their members to play.
Now they have announced the latest batch of games, and there is plenty to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry and Middle Earth titles are among the highlights.
The following games will be available for members of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium starting December 20:
For subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium there is as always a little extra in the form of older games that can be streamed on your PS4 or PS5. This month's classics are: