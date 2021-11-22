December update for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone delayed

HQ

Nowadays, it is very popular to present so-called "road maps" to show how a game will evolve in the upcoming period, usually between six to twelve months with new content. A short time before the official launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games did just that to prepare us all for what's to come for both this game and Call of Duty: Warzone.

As it seems, there was a pretty hefty update awaiting us on December 2, but now it's being announced via Twitter and elsewhere that plans have changed.

"Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9."

In short, Dec. 8 is the date for the update, which adds more Zombies content, as well as multiplayer levels for Vanguard, as also includes Warzone's Pacific stage, among other things. If you don't own Vanguard, however, you'll have to wait until Dec. 9 for the latter.