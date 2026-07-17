Deceive Inc.'s backend is being rebuilt to support indefinite and community-hosted servers

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In a world where live games are taken offline and made completely inaccessible to those who formerly enjoyed them or even paid for their services, the folks who formerly worked at the now defunct Sweet Bandits are offering up an announcement that is simply admirable.

In a Steam blog post, the developers revealed it is currently working on rebuilding the backend of Deceive Inc., with the aim of securing the game's future indefinitely by placing control in the hands of the players.

What we can expect is a slate of "community-hosted dedicated servers" that will ensure the game can be played long into the future without needing the developer to actively host servers for play.

The ex-Sweet Bandits developers explain: "Although Sweet Bandits had to close their doors, we don't believe Deceive Inc. should quietly disappear because the services behind it aren't sustainable forever."

What we can expect is the game to be reconstructed in lots of areas, particularly "rebuilding much of the technology that players never normally see." When this is complete, all account progress, unlocks, and stats should remain as they were, except now a new backend is in place that will secure the game's future. These changes are also promised for all platforms even if beta testing will occur on only Steam.

The developers do also address what this means for modding and have explained that it's also working to "remove as many technical barriers to modding as we reasonably can as a part of this work." This is all part of a wider effort of "making sure the future of Deceive Inc. is in the hands of the community that continues to play it."