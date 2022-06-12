Cookies

Deceive Inc.

Deceive Inc. is a spy shooter that shows shades of Deathloop

Think Prop Hunt set on Blackreef.

During the PC Gaming Show, Sweet Bandits Studios just unveiled a look at a bunch of gameplay for the spy shooter Deceive Inc. Designed as a game where you have to compete against rival spies to complete a mission, the game plays similarly to Prop Hunt and is set in a location that looks very familiar to the island of Blackreef of Deathloop - with the gameplay seemingly being akin to the multiplayer portion of Arkane's action game.

The Steam page for Deceive Inc. also reveals that the title will have a variety of unique agents to use, that each boast their own special weapon and playstyle. Also we're told that each agent wears a high-tech watch that allows them to disguise themselves as any person that they can find. Matching this up with tools to hack into restricted areas and ways to literally become plant pots, and you get what seems to be a rather chaotic multiplayer experience.

But as for when you can look to play Deceive Inc., all that is noted is that the game is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles in early 2023.

Deceive Inc.
Deceive Inc.Deceive Inc.Deceive Inc.

