Deceive Inc. developer Sweet Bandits is shutting down

HQ

It's been a pretty brutal couple of days in the games industry again, as there have been layoffs affecting Ubisoft, Torn Banner and IllFonic, and also a complete studio shutdown as well.

It's the developer behind Deceive Inc. that is closing down. Sweet Bandits has explained what led to this decision in a forum post on Tripwire Interactive's website, where they note that they hit the "breaking point" after a "long and difficult road trying to get Deceive Inc. in a state where it could thrive".

As for what the future holds for Deceive Inc. and Sweet Bandits, all that has been said is that the "path ahead is currently being charted by our partners at Tripwire Interactive. We are considering options, with the goal of maintaining the game that we all love. We will share news with everyone once we have more details. In the meantime, servers and game access will continue as they have been."

Are you disappointed to hear this news?