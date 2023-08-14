Decade-old Call of Dutys were some of the UK's best-selling games in July

HQ

Nostalgia is a very powerful tool in the video game sector, and if you ever needed proof of just that, the top-selling games in the UK throughout the month of July 2023, with this including both physical and digital sales, is a great place to look.

As per Gamesindustry.biz, out of all the games available on the market, the top ten charts for the UK was dominated by Call of Duty, with the best-selling CoDs of the bunch being games that debuted over a decade ago. Why? Due to both games getting their matchmaking fixed on Xbox platforms and then subsequently being discounted in various sales, the titles saw a massive resurgence of interest, enough to best Hogwarts Legacy.

The two Call of Dutys in question are Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which came in at fourth and fifth, respectively. Ahead of them were of course FIFA 23 in first and Grand Theft Auto V in second, and then surprisingly and likely due to recent port announcement of Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third.

After the two ancient Call of Dutys came Hogwarts Legacy in sixth, F1 23 in seventh, Minecraft in eighth, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (i.e. the latest Call of Duty) in ninth, and then Diablo IV in tenth.

Interestingly, Nintendo Switch didn't even manage to get an exclusive game in the top ten at all, but this could be down to the data accounting for digital sales as well, which Nintendo doesn't often share.

Have you been playing some of the older Call of Dutys as of late?