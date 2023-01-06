Deathverse: Let It Die is being suspended while Supertrick Games redevelops it

HQ

The developers beyond Deathverse: Let It Die has announced that it will be suspending the game, while it looks to redevelop the title to address the matchmaking and lag issues that have been plaguing the game.

As stated in a blog post, "There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players.

"While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game's services while we redevelop DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE."

There's no mention as to when the game's redevelopment will be concluded, but we are told that the suspension will start on July 18, 2023, and that from February 7, 2023, Death Metal Sales will be suspended, even though the planned Season 2 content will still release.

As for whether this will be the correct move for the game, the development team simply added, "Considering how much time goes into developing a game-and that there's a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime-it's impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time."