Deathstalker rises again - check out these awesome new images

HQ

Fancy some swords, sandals, practical monster effects, and a bucketload of glorious '80s vibes? Buckle up, because Deathstalker is back. The cult "sword and sorcery" saga originally brought to life by Roger Corman is getting a bold new remake. Steven Kostanski, the mind behind Psycho Goreman and The Void, is both writing and directing this reinterpretation.

Daniel Bernhardt steps into the role of the iconic barbarian warrior, and the first images suggest a delightfully low-budget adventure that stays true to the spirit of the originals. We even get a glimpse of some Deadite-style baddies, hinting that the necromancer Nekromemnon is back in action.

Kostanski promises that the land of Abraxeon will feel like a fully realized fantasy universe, brought to life with practical monster effects. Legendary artist Boris Vallejo has even contributed brand-new original artwork for the project. Alongside Bernhardt, the cast includes Christina Orjalo, Paul Lazenby, and Nina Bergman, and if all goes according to plan, the premiere is set for August.

So if, like yours truly, you've got an unhealthily strong love for blood, magic, practical effects, rock music, and raw nostalgia, this is absolutely something to keep on your radar. Check out the new images below.

Have you seen the original Deathstalker flicks and what are your thoughts on this new take?