Deathsprint 66's roadmap lays out a busy winter

If you've been enjoying Deathsprint 66 since its recent arrival and have been wondering how the game will be improved and further expanded, we now have just an answer for that. In a new roadmap, developer Sumo Newcastle has revealed that the title will be bolstered with three updates before the year's end and then a further one in January.

As per what these updates will include, the first that arrives on November 11 will bring an offline mode and an expanded PvP playlist that includes Holonet, Encryption, Firewall, Connection, and Upload. There will also be various squashed bugs and performance improvements in line with this update too.

The next update will also drop in November but on an unannounced date. It will add a Prestige Mode and a Prestige themed set of skins. There will also be three new tracks to enjoy; Vertigo, Blackout, and Smog, and the typical performance enhancements and bug fixes.

Next up will be an update in December that promises an events playlist where rewards and content will be on offer. There will also be three new tracks added here too, with these being; Virus, Hard-Drive, and Sakura. Of course, all of this is on top of the regular bug fixes and performance improvements.

Looking at the January update, this will introduce a new ability, new traps, new cosmetics, will squash bugs and improve performance again, and will debut three more tracks; Scorched, Caldera, and Meltdown.

You can see the full Deathsprint 66 roadmap below.