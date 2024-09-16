Deathsprint 66 is a 'celebration of death'

Deathsprint 66 is unlike any racing game we've played before, as it will make you die again and again and again. You might think that would put a player off, as they'd rage quit before even finishing a map, but speaking to game director Andrew Williams at Gamescom, we dug into the intention behind this design.

"We hope that people celebrate those kills," Williams said, speaking of the dismemberment system and how players can knock each other into untimely demises. "So when you hear, say, a head spinning across the finish line, or if you see someone run past you and cross the finish line, we explode you in confetti and blood, and that's always a great spectacle. It's a violent spectacle, but it's very tongue-in-cheek. We have a lot of fun with it."

"But behind that, we have a detailed award system which rewards glory and, you know, kills and score so that you can show off in different ways, so that it's about position, it's about popularity, and it's also a celebration of death," he continued.

Deathsprint 66 also has other ways of giving the player laughs rather than making them rage, such as by giving you a crash test dummy costume when you die a lot. If you want to hear more about the game, check out the full interview below:

Deathsprint 66 is out now.