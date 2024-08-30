Deathsprint 66 Hands On: The wildest sports day we've ever seen

If you ever watched the 1987 classic The Running Man and thought you'd be pretty good at it, you'll probably want to think again, as the racing action game from Sumo Newcastle and Secret Mode gave us a glimpse at just how impossible it can be to survive in a violent game show of the not-so-distant future.

During our time at Gamescom, we were hurled headfirst into the world of Deathsprint 66, a dystopia where the world is much worse than it is now, but entertainment has taken an interesting twist, as clones are being made to take part in deadly races every day for humanity's viewing pleasure. Unfortunately, we're not one of the lucky few watching and likely betting on these races, instead we're taking part, which does admittedly make for a much better game.

Deathsprint 66 is an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master racer. You start off just pressing the trigger to run forward and using another to drift around a corner. Like in Mario Kart, you'll gain speed boosts from drifting, as well as pressing the accelerator at just the right time at the start of the race. From there, in the tutorial we were gently introduced to extra mechanics, like sliding on rails or grabbing onto ziplines. There are also power-ups to pick up during a race, as well as plenty of deadly obstacles to dodge out of the way of. Once I got my rhythm down in the gentle tutorial, myself and my trusty camera man Rafael Velasco were thrown headfirst into a real race, where the chaos truly unfolded.

You see, what the tutorial doesn't show you is that in a real race, there are other competitors who can shove you off course, even off the track and to your doom entirely. Also, you will be running at a much more frenetic pace, as there are now dozens of obstacles, each more deadly than the last. It's a great wake-up slap. One that quickly informs you of the type of game Deathsprint 66 is. Immediately, as I watched my character be ripped apart and fall to their death, I could see that this game had a lot of potential for keeping you interested even as you got absolutely battered in the races you take part in.

This is an ad:

Learning the courses, knowing when to drift, when to put the brakes on, and when to dash at a full sprint is an art form in itself. Unlike other live-service games, where you can see the lobbies quickly being filled only by those who bothered to learn the game, the shoving element of Deathsprint 66 means that theoretically no matter how much you know a track, you still can't just batter everyone around you. There's always the chance you'll be knocked off, or thrown into a buzzsaw heading your way.

Despite the amount of death I faced in the game, it never felt frustrating or overly punishing. As mentioned, there's a sense of you feeling like you're at the bottom of a hill when you start out in Deathsprint 66. You will learn the skills and the tracks over your long climb, you just have to keep going. Also, the tongue-in-cheek sense of humour the game has around death helps you understand it's all part of the process. You are meant to die in this game, it is in the name. When you've died more than 5 times in a race, you even have your cosmetics replaced with a crash-test dummy, which is sure to be the mark of a noob when it releases next month.

Alongside the traditional PvP game mode, which is the main focus of Deathsprint 66, there's also what it calls Episodes. A PvE game mode where the development team can go all out with their wacky ideas, Episodes aren't constrained by the traditional design of the maps, and can get really crazy with just how much stuff you're dealing with. There's a whole host of opportunities with this mode, and there are also AI opponents to make sure that you're not running a race without someone shoulder tackling you into the abyss.

This is an ad:

Deathsprint 66 was a short, fun, refreshing experience this Gamescom. Time will tell if it has the legs to keep going. It certainly has a lot of potential as a party game, and for those that like to put their skills to the test, there's plenty of opportunity there as well. Let's just hope it gets the eyes it needs to remain a marathon, and not a sprint.