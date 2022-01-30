Death's Gambit: Afterlife will be coming to Xbox One this spring

HQ

Death's Gambit: Afterlife is the new and expanded edition of the original 2D platformer (Death's Gambit, released in 2018), bringing 10 new levels, over 30 weapons, 5 new bosses, mechanical overhauls, and more, other than the original base game. This enhanced edition was originally released to PC, Switch and PS4 on 30 September 2021, now it's going to land on another platform soon.

According to developer White Rabbit and publisher Serenity Forge, Death's Gambit: Afterlife will launch on Xbox One this spring. Not only that, the duo also announced the new DLC "Ashes of Vados", and this expansion will be coming to PC on February 10, followed by Switch, PS4, and Xbox this spring.

A physical edition of Death's Gambit for Nintendo Switch is also available now.