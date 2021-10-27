Death's Door is coming to PlayStation consoles

HQ

Earlier this year, Acid Nerve dropped Death's Door, an action-adventure game that was released to a massively positive critical reception. The title delivered a top-notch blend of dungeon puzzling and challenging fight sequences, and we liked it so much we even gave it a 9 in our review.

But, despite being one of the most well-received indies of the year, this game was previously only available on PC and Xbox consoles, although that is set to change, as tonight's State of Play broadcast revealed.

That's right, Death's Door will officially be coming to PlayStation consoles on November 23, as well as Nintendo Switch (as was mentioned by Devolver Digital in a tweet), bringing the crow's soul-reaping journey to a new audience. On Sony's systems, the title will be both available on PS4 and PS5, and if you want to check out a look at the game running on the PS5, you can watch the PlayStation trailer below.