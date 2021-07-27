 Death's Door has already attracted 100,000 players
Death's Door

Death's Door has already attracted 100,000 players

It's an impressive figure considering the indie game was only released last week.

Despite only being a week old at this point, Death's Door has been able to find its way into the hands of more than 100,000 players. This impressive milestone was recently shared on Twitter by developer Acid Nerve along with a new trailer showcasing the game's accolades.

It's pleasing to see that the game is already proving to be a success, as looking to be one of the best-received indie games of the year to date. At present, the game is sitting on a score of 89 on Metacritic for its Xbox One version and its PC and Xbox Series versions are similarly favourable at 86. We shared the same enthusiasm for Death's Door, and in our 9/10 review, we said: "if you are a fan of action-adventure, Zelda-like games, or indies as a whole, you won't go wrong with Death's Door. "

Death's Door

Thanks, PC Gamer.

