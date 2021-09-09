Deathloop's PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Deathloop is a new-gen game. It's coming specifically to the PlayStation 5 on consoles, which means we're expecting it to be quite hardware intensive, especially for those who intend to play the game on PC at launch.

Ahead of launch, which is September 14, Bethesda has released the PC specifications for the game, and for a new-gen title, it's actually quite reasonable, assuming you aren't hoping to run it at 4K/60fps that is. Here are the specs below.

ULTRA 4K SPECS: 4K / 60 FPS WITH ULTRA SETTINGS

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

RECOMMENDED SPECS: 1080P / 60 FPS WITH HIGH SETTINGS

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

MINIMUM SPECS: 1080P / 30 FPS WITH LOW SETTINGS

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

Bethesda also revealed a bit of information about the PC advanced settings, stating that Deathloop will support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, ultrawide monitors, and even a broad field-of-view (65 to 110 degrees).

As for when you can play Deathloop, Bethesda has mentioned that the game will unlock at midnight on September 14 in Europe, and that it will be available to pre-load globally at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on September 12 on PC, or 48 hours before it unlocks in your region on PS5 consoles.