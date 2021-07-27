Deathloop's age rating shows it isn't for the faint-hearted

The age rating for Deathloop has been officially revealed by the ESRB, and it shows that the game is not for the faint-hearted. The description for the rating basically serves as a checklist for the types of mature content we can look forward to in Arkane Lyon's first-person shooter - and there really is quite the spread.

We knew there would be plenty of violence and brutality in the game, from what we've seen in trailers and gameplay so far, and the ESRB rating gives us another taste of that.

"Players use machetes, pistols, and sniper rifles to kill human enemies by means of stealth, melee, and ranged combat. Fighting is often frenetic, with frequent gunfire, screams of pain, explosions, and large blood-splatter effects. Some weapons/attacks can decapitate or dismember enemies. Cutscenes depict further instances of intense violence: players' character stabbed repeatedly in first-person; characters shot in the head at close range."

On top of this, the rating reveals that the people of Blackreef are quite hedonistic in nature. It mentions sexual themes and plenty of drug references, even giving us a quote from the game, which says, "Looks like an over-engineered auto-erotic asphyxiator...Also, it's going to smoke us up. Get us high." Then to really hammer it home, we can expect a bountiful selection of strong language and cursives.

Needless to say, it looks like we're in for one exciting, wild ride when Deathloop launches on PC and PS5 on September 14.