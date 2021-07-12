Deathloop will remain as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for over one year

A few days ago, we had a dedicated State of Play broadcast for the upcoming singleplayer shooter from Arkane Lyon, Deathloop. The title that was shown off in even further detail will be coming to PC and exclusively PlayStation 5 on console, but how long that exclusive period would remain unclear, however now we know.

First spotted by Kotaku, Deathloop will remain as a PS5 console exclusive for over one year, until September 14, 2022 to be exact. It's on this day that we'll likely see the title make its debut on Xbox Series consoles, as Microsoft now owns the developer Arkane Lyon, thanks to the ZeniMax acquisition that occurred earlier this year.

You can check out the latest Deathloop gameplay below.